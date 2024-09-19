Zachary Quinto steps into some giant-sized doctor’s shoes in NBC’s ‘Brilliant Minds’

NEW YORK (AP) — Zachry Quinto is back on TV on Monday in a medical drama. But he’s not portraying any dour, by-the-rules doctor — he’s playing Dr. Oliver Sacks, the famed neurologist, path-breaking researcher and author once called the “poet laureate of medicine.” NBC’s “Brilliant Minds” takes Sack’s personality — a motorcycle-riding, fern-loving doctor who died in 2015 at 82 — and puts his career in the present day, where the creators theorize he would have no idea who Taylor Swift is or own a cell phone. In upcoming episodes, he treats with a biker friend whose brain tumor is affecting his memories and a 12-year-old girl who gets seizures whenever she laughs.

