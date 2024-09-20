A rare polar bear showed up on the shores of Iceland. Police shot it

LONDON (AP) — Authorities say a rare polar bear spotted in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat. The bear seen outside a cottage in the northwest of Iceland was shot Thursday afternoon. It was the first bear sighted in the country since 2016. Experts say polar bears are not native to Iceland but occasionally come ashore after traveling on ice floes from Greenland. The bears are a protected species in Iceland and can’t be shot at sea, though the government decided vagrant bears on shore should be shot because they pose a threat to humans and livestock.

