A strike by Boeing factory workers shows no signs of ending after its first week

Boeing has started rolling furloughs of nonunion employees as a week-old labor strike by 33,000 union machinists shows no signs of ending. Federal mediators joined talks between Boeing and the union this week. Company and union officials reported that little progress was made during the two sessions. Boeing’s CEO said Friday that the company remains committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible. The strike mostly involves workers at factories in the Puget Sound area of Washington state. It will quickly affect Boeing’s balance sheet since the company gets much of its cash when it delivers new planes.

