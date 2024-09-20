Highway crash injures 8 Southern California firefighters
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say eight firefighters have been injured in a severe highway crash involving a fire truck in Southern California. Chief Brian Fennessy of the Orange County Fire Authority says the truck overturned Thursday evening on the California State Route 241 just north of Portola Hills. The truck was transporting a ground crew after a 12-hour shift fighting a massive wildfire in Orange County called the Airport Fire. A ladder in the road caused the truck to swerve, strike a guard rail and overturn.