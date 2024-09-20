Lawyers say former Harrods boss Al Fayed was a ‘monster’ who abused young women and girls

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers representing dozens of women who say they were raped and sexually abused by Mohamed Al Fayed, the former boss of the famous London department store Harrods, said the case was akin to the crimes of sex offenders Jimmy Savile, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein. At a press briefing in London Friday in the wake the BBC documentary “Al-Fayed: Predator At Harrods,” the lawyers described the Egypt-born businessman who died last year at the age of 94 as a “monster,” who abused young women and girls who worked at the department store during his 25-year ownership. The new owners of Harrods said they were “utterly appalled” by the allegations but added that they were only made aware of them last year.

