Madison trounces Blackfoot, improve to 5-0

MADISON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison Bobcats hosted Blackfoot for their homecoming game in front of a packed crowd.

Right before halftime Madison was already well in control 35-0. Bobcat senior cornerback Tanner Scott makes a pair of stops. One a tackle on a quick flat route, and the other a deflection in the end zone, setting up fourth down.

Blackfoot would go for it, but the pass from Ty Adams was incomplete and Madison took over.

With less than a minute to go before halftime, Hazen Torgerson completed a pair of passes to move the offense down the field. Then, after a timeout, the bobcats come out in wildcat and Bryce Dredge took off for a 48-yard run, taking the Bobcat offense all the way inside the 5 yard line.

Torgerson would take the snap and push forward into the end zone, adding 7 more points just before time expired in the half.

The bobcats would go on to win 49-0.