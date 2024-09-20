Strong storm flips over RVs in Oklahoma and leaves 1 person dead

PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say one death has been reported following a strong storm that moved through part of Oklahoma. The storm hit Pawnee on Thursday night. It flipped over several camping vehicles and downed trees and power lines. The city asked residents to stay in their homes as emergency crews identified areas that were hit and worked to restore electricity. Pawnee County Sheriff Darrin Varnell says one person died in an RV that flipped. He said others were damaged. The National Weather Service office in Tulsa received reports of wind gusts higher than 70 mph and hail the size of golf balls.

