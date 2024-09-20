‘The West Wing’ cast visits the White House for a 25th anniversary party

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden invited cast members from “The West Wing” to the White House to mark the 25th anniversary of the hit drama. Among those who attended Friday’s party in the Rose Garden was Martin Sheen, who played President Jed Bartlet. Sheen gave a Bartlet-style address to the crowd, calling them to service and to find something in their lives worth fighting for. “The West Wing” remains a favorite of many who now work in Washington, both liberal and conservative.

