With immigration and abortion on Arizona’s ballot, Republicans are betting on momentum
Associated Press/Report for America
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters will decide whether illegal border crossings should be a state crime. Republican lawmakers put the measure on the ballot but they aren’t campaigning or raising money for it because strategists say they don’t have to. Immigration consistently ranks as a top concern for voters and Republicans predict it will drive turnout in the western swing state, where a citizen-led initiative to restore and protect abortion rights is expected to attract young people and first-time voters to the polls. Democrats agree the border is a concern, but say this immigration measure will encourage racial profiling and take resources from policing.