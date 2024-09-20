Wojnarowski one of the first significant sports ‘insiders’ to step away from the spotlight

Adrian Wojnarowski’s decision to be one of the first significant insiders to leave on their own and try something new is surprising because some thought it might have happened sooner. Wojnarowski announced his departure from ESPN for the newly created position of general manager of the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball program. The Insider’s role and prominence changed with the rise of social media. Along the way, the quality of the information was replaced by who was the first to tweet breaking news. Recognizing its importance, sports divisions have made significant investments in trying to get the top insiders. Wojnarowski signed a five-year extension with ESPN in 2022, where he averaged $7 million a year.

