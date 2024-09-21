Giant sinkholes in a South Dakota neighborhood make families fear for their safety

Families in a South Dakota neighborhood are fearing for their safety as sinkholes have appeared around their homes in the area above an old underground mine. About 150 neighbors have sued the state, seeking $45 million for the value of their homes and legal costs. A large sinkhole that opened in 2020 exposed the underground mine impacting the Hideaway Hills subdivision near Rapid City and the Black Hills. The state wants the lawsuit thrown out, saying the cement plant didn’t mine underground and that it isn’t liable for damages related to the underground mine collapse.

