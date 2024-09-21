Gunfire outside a high school football game injures one and prompts a stadium evacuation

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio student-athlete was injured in a shooting outside a stadium where a high school football game was being played. North College Hill police say the gunfire occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the elementary school during the game between the North College Hill and Woodward high school teams. Police say the stadium was evacuated. The Woodward Career Technical High School principal told families in an e-mail that a Woodward student-athlete was taken to a hospital for treatment. Shots were also fired near the stadium during a Sept. 6 game against Cincinnati Country Day. No one was injured.

