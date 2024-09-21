Two dead, three hurt after a shooting in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two people have died and two teenage girls are among three others injured following a shooting in downtown Minneapolis. Police received a call about shots being fired just before 2 a.m. Saturday. Arriving officers found five people injured, including two men ages 20 and 21, two girls ages 16 and 17 and a 21-year-old woman. The two men died at a hospital. Police say the injuries to the others are not believed to be life-threatening. Police say a fight led to the shooting. One person was arrested on suspicion of inciting a riot. WCCO-TV reports that police will increase patrols downtown in partnership with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Transit Police and a community group.

