WNBA star Breanna Stewart raises awareness for marrow donor program after death of father-in-law

NEW YORK (AP) — Cancer is near and dear to Breanna Stewart after she lost her father-in-law Josep Xargay to it nearly a year ago.Stewart is now helping raise awareness for the disease with the national marrow donor program. Stewart took part Saturday in an event in New York _ NMDP Unite, which falls on the global celebration of World Marrow Donor Day. The event helped raise funds for NMDP’s patient assistance program and blood stem cell research initiatives. She shook hands and posed for photos with the attendees and also took a swab to join the NMDP registry. The New York Liberty star also recently met after a game with Brian Kevan, a New York firefighter who was at 9/11. Kevan had cancer and now is free of it thanks to a blood stem cell donation he received.

