3 dead off a Greek island after a boat with migrants runs into trouble

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard says three people have died and another five have been rescued after a boat carrying migrants ran into trouble off the coast of the island of Samos. The coast guard said Monday it was unclear how many people had been on board the boat or what exactly had occurred. An extensive search and rescue operation was underway in the area with three coast guard patrol boats and a private vessel s well as an air force helicopter and crews. There is no immediate information on the identities or nationalities of those rescued or on the three bodies recovered.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.