California sues ExxonMobil and says it lied about plastics recycling

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California is suing ExxonMobil for allegedly deceiving the public for half a century by promising that recycling would address the global plastics pollution crisis. His office filed a lawsuit Monday. It’s separate from a complaint filed by nonprofit environmental organizations. ExxonMobil is one of the world’s largest producers of plastics. The lawsuits allege the company misled the public through statements and slick marketing campaigns. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said less than 5% of plastics are being recycled into another plastic product in the U.S. despite being labeled as recyclable.

