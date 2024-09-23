Former FTX executive Caroline Ellison faces sentencing
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A former top executive in Sam Bankman-Fried’s fallen FTX cryptocurrency empire faces the possibility of years in prison when she is sentenced Tuesday for fraud. But prosecutors say Caroline Ellison deserves leniency for her “extraordinary cooperation” with their investigation of the company. Ellison is 29. She pleaded guilty nearly two years ago and testified against Bankman-Fried at a trial. Bankman-Fried was convicted of fraud and sentenced to 25 years in prison. FTX was one of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency exchanges before it collapsed in 2022.