IndyCar finalizes charter system that doesn’t guarantee spots in Indianapolis 500

IndyCar has finalized a charter system for 25 entrants that pales in comparison to the contentious deal reached between NASCAR and its teams but does give 10 open wheel organizations some guarantees. The initial agreement runs through the 2031 season and ensures the 25 chartered cars a starting spot in all IndyCar races except the Indianapolis 500. Teams will still have to qualify on speed for the Indy 500’s 33-car field, and this was one of the biggest elements of negotiations as opinions were divided among traditionalists and those seeking greater value for their teams.

