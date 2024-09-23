Japan asks China to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens after a schoolboy was fatally stabbed

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has asked her Chinese counterpart to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens there after a 10-year-old schoolboy was fatally stabbed. Kamikawa on Tuesday also demanded a crackdown on what she called “groundless, malicious and anti-Japanese” social media posts that threaten children’s safety. Meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday, Kamikawa urged China to conduct a full investigation and provide a clear explanation for the stabbing. She also asked for punishment for the crime and preventive measures for the future. The attack on Sept. 18 occurred despite Tokyo’s request to Beijing for increased security around the anniversary of Japan’s invasion of Manchuria in 1931.

