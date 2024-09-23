Lithuania signs a deal with a US defense company on ammo production

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania has signed a deal with U.S. ammunition producer Northrop Grumman as it seeks to increase defense capabilities in the shadow of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte and Steve O’Bryan, the company’s vice president, met in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius on Monday to formalize the agreement on the development, production and supply of medium-caliber ammunition. Lithuania, which borders Russia’s Kaliningrad exclave to the west and Belarus to the east, remains the largest buyer of U.S. arms among the three Baltic states with more than $1.4 billion worth of acquisitions.

