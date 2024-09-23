Oregon elections officials remove people who didn’t provide proof of citizenship from voter rolls

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon elections officials say they struck over 1,200 people from the state’s voter rolls after determining they did not provide proof of citizenship when they were registered to vote. Of those found to be possibly ineligible, only nine voted in elections since 2021, a tiny fraction of the state’s 3 million registered voters. The Secretary of State’s Office says county clerks are working to confirm whether those nine people were indeed ineligible, or just didn’t provide the required documentation when they were registered. The mistake occurred in part because Oregon has allowed some residents who aren’t citizens to obtain driver’s licenses since 2019, and the state’s DMV automatically registers such people to vote.

