Soccer pitch collapses as parts of the UK are hit by flash floods

LONDON (AP) — A soccer pitch in London collapsed and parts of the United Kingdom are submerged by flash floods after some areas saw a month’s worth of rainfall in 24 hours. Roads were closed, some train lines in London were suspended and dozens of people reported their houses being submerged as parts of central and southern England saw about 60 to 80 mm of rainfall. A few locations were expected to be hit by more than 120 mm of rain, weather forecasters said. In the capital, the London Fire Brigade said emergency responders received some 350 flood-related calls on Monday. At the Cherry Red Records Stadium, AFC Wimbledon’s soccer pitch, heavy rains appeared to have left a sinkhole in the pitch, resulting in the cancellation of a match.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.