2 lawmen linked to Maine’s deadliest shooting are vying for job as county sheriff

BATH, Maine (AP) — Two law enforcement officers were thrust into the media spotlight after Maine’s deadliest shooting. Now they’re facing each other in an election. The ballot for sheriff in Sagadahoc County features four-term incumbent Joel Merry and patrol Sgt. Aaron Skolfield. Skolfield was the officer tasked with performing a welfare check on an Army reservist a month before the killing of 18 people in Lewiston, Maine. An independent commission said he should’ve initiated steps to take the man into protective custody and take his guns. He said his hands were tied by law in effect at the time.

