Lawyers ask the ICC to investigate a crackdown on opposition in Tunisia and claims of migrant abuse

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Lawyers and families of jailed Tunisian opposition leaders are calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate a crackdown on political opposition and the abuse of Black African migrants in the North African country, which has been offered European Union financial support to help rein in migration. Tuesday’s request is the second time Tunisian opposition members have sought an ICC probe. Last year, the families of seven imprisoned politicians asked the court to investigate claims of political persecution and human rights violations by President Kais Saied’s administration.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.