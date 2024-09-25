25 people killed in days of clashes between Shiites and Sunni Muslims in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say at least 25 people have been killed in days of clashes between armed Shiites and Sunni Muslims over a lingering land dispute in northwest Pakistan. The clashes — which started over the weakened in Kurram, a district in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan — continued on Wednesday. Officials say dozens of people have also been wounded in the clashes since Saturday. Kurram has been a scene of sectarian violence in recent years. Barrister Saif Ali, a spokesman for the provincial government, said authorities with the help of tribal elders were trying to defuse tension and both sides had agreed to a ceasefire.

