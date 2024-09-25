Court asked to dismiss murder charge against Karen Read in death of her police officer boyfriend

BOSTON (AP) — An attorney for Karen Read has asked the highest court in Massachusetts to dismiss a murder charge and one other charge she faces in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend. Read’s attorneys filed a brief Tuesday to the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court arguing that trying her again on charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene would constitute double jeopardy. Read is accused of ramming into officer John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowstorm in January 2022. Shortly after a mistrial was declared in her prosecution earlier this year, a judge ruled Read can be retried. A new trial is set for January.

