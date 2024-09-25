Judge directs NYC to develop plan for possible federal takeover of Rikers Island jail
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has directed New York City officials to work on a plan for a possible federal takeover of Rikers Island jail. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said Wednesday that she will also rule later on whether to hold the city in contempt of court orders mandating reforms at the troubled jail complex. Lawyers for the city, federal government and inmate advocates made their arguments in Manhattan federal court in the long-running case over abuse, mismanagement and other chronic problems at Rikers Island. Advocates say the city has failed to comply with numerous court orders to address long-standing problems.