What to know about the party vote that will determine Japan’s next leader

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s governing party will pick a new leader Friday who will succeed outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The vote is limited to parliamentarians and dues-paying grassroots members of the Liberal Democratic Party whose ruling coalition dominates parliament. A record nine lawmakers are vying for the top job. A new leader is expected to continue Kishida’s diplomatic and defense policies. But experts predict that this election could mark the beginning of a cycle of short-lived governments.

