Leader of Palestinian Authority denounces Israeli Gaza offensive at UN, insists: ‘We will not leave’

NEW YORK (AP) — The head of the Palestinian Authority has denounced Israel in front of world leaders. He appealed to other nations to stop what he called a “genocidal war” against a place and people that he said had been totally destroyed. He used the rostrum of the U.N. General Assembly as he typically does — to criticize Israel. But this was the first time he did so since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel that triggered an Israeli military operation that has devastated the occupied Gaza Strip. Abbas’ first words were a sentence repeated three times: “We will not leave.”

