Man who set off explosion at California courthouse had a criminal case there

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (AP) — Police say the 20-year-old man who tossed an explosive device into a California courthouse was there to be arraigned on a gun charge. The explosion Wednesday morning in Santa Maria left five people with minor injuries and shut down the court complex and other nearby city buildings. The man, who is from Santa Maria, ran away and was arrested as he tired to get into his vehicle. Police say he was wearing body armor underneath his jacket. He was booked on attempted murder and explosives charges. Officials are also investigating whether he is tied to a series of recent arsons.

