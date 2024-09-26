Merchant ship rescues dozens of migrants from yacht in distress off southern Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a merchant ship has rescued dozens of migrants from a yacht in distress off the southwestern coast of Greece. The coast guard says about 70 migrants were on the vessel, and there are no reports of anyone being in ill health. The migrants are being taken to the southern Greek port of Kalamata. The rescue took place some 15 nautical miles off the southwestern village of Koroni, the coast guard said. There is no information immediately available on the nationalities of the migrants, or on where they left from.

