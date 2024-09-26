KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban say it’s absurd to accuse them of gender discrimination and other human rights violations, as four countries vow to hold Afghanistan’s rulers accountable under international law for their treatment of women and girls. The Taliban have barred women and girls from education beyond sixth grade, many public spaces, and most jobs. Last month, they issued laws banning women’s bare faces and prohibiting them from raising their voices in public. A deputy Taliban spokesman said Thursday that human rights are protected in Afghanistan and that nobody faces discrimination.

