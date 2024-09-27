CBS News says it will be up to Vance and Walz to fact-check each other in veep debate

NEW YORK (AP) — When JD Vance and Tim Walz take the stage for next week’s vice presidential debate, CBS News says it will be up to the candidates, not the moderators, to fact-check each other. That was a sticking point during the two general election presidential debates heard this year. Last spring, CNN moderators did not correct any points made by Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the debate that eventually led to Biden’s withdrawal from the race. But earlier this month during the only meeting so far between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris, ABC News interjected real-time fact checks of statements made by the former president, infuriating him and his supporters.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.