Ex-regulator wants better protection for young adult gamblers, including uniform betting age

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s former top gambling regulator says gambling regulations need to be toughened to protect young adults from developing addictions. David Rebuck, the recently retired director of New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement, proposes a uniform age of 21 for all forms of gambling. This includes buying lottery tickets and playing fantasy sports — which people as young as 18 can do in many places. He also wants to prohibit arcade games that closely resemble casino games or slot machines, and more closely regulate daily fantasy sports. Rebuck was widely regarded as one of the most influential gambling regulators in America during his 13-year tenure, and his ideas were often adopted by other states.

