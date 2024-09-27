Prince fans can party overnight like it’s 1999 with Airbnb rental of ‘Purple Rain’ house

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A few Prince fans visiting the superstar’s hometown of Minneapolis may be lucky to stay at a place that will let them go crazy over his cultural legacy. The white, two-story home featured in the film “Purple Rain” is set to be an Airbnb rental from Oct. 26 to Dec. 14 to mark the 40th anniversary of the movie. There’s plenty inside to make Prince devotees delirious. Iconic Prince outfits are behind glass in a big closet upstairs, and there are outfits fans can try on. Based on Prince’s favorite number, the cost is $7 a night per person with up to four guests a night.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.