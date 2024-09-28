A helicopter crash due to engine failure kills 6 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistan policeman says a helicopter crash due to engine failure has killed six people and injured eight others in the country’s northwest. The chartered flight was transporting employees of Mari Petroleum when it crashed in North Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Saturday. A security official earlier put the death toll at seven and said that three Russians — two pilots and a crew member — were on board. He didn’t say if they were among the dead. There were no signs of sabotage. The injured have been taken to a military hospital.

