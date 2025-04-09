Visiting Rabbis to lead Southeast Idaho Jewish community in the Fourth Annual Passover Seder

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Local Jewish community is marking the start of one of the most important holidays in the Hebrew calendar. Saturday, April 12, visiting rabbis will lead the city of Idaho Falls and surrounding Jewish communities in the region's Fourth Annual Passover Seder.

The seder will be led by Rabbi Sholom Smith, a visiting rabbi from Miami, and joined by Rabbi Ari Sasonkin and Rabbi Mendel Berghoff of Brooklyn.

"The trio is traveling to Idaho Falls with one mission..." write the Roving Rabbis of the Chabad Jewish Center, "...to bring the joy, meaning, and warmth of Passover to local Jews in an area without a synagogue or ongoing Jewish community programs."

The evening will include inspirational songs, humor, insights, and stories as participants enjoy:

- Traditional handmade shmurah matzah

- Four cups of fine kosher wine

- A delicious, full-course festive meal

The event begins Saturday, April 12, at 7:45 PM at the Idaho Falls Shilo Inns. For more information or to reserve a seat, you can contact Rabbi Sholom Smith at 754-303-4578.

