Crews to begin work on West Broadway Street water valve repairs Thursday

The following is a press release from the City of Idaho Falls:

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Idaho Falls Water Division will be replacing a water main valve at the intersection of West Broadway Street and Buckboard Lane on Thursday, April 10.

Work is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and is anticipated to be completed around 5 p.m. Water service for residents and businesses in the immediate area will be interrupted for an approximate four-hour period during the repair. The actual duration of the water being shut off to nearby properties will depend on the conditions encountered. Everyone whose water service is being impacted is being personally notified by Water Division staff.

Businesses and residents are asked to take appropriate steps to store water for their anticipated needs for the day.

Additionally, when water is restored in the area, residents may notice discoloration in the water. It is recommended residents impacted run their cold water until clear before consumption.

Traffic on Broadway will also be shifted to one lane in each direction in the immediate work zone. Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage, and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we replace the water valve as quickly as possible.

For questions or concerns, contact the Water Division at (208) 612-8471.