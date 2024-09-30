US port strike by 45,000 dockworkers is all but certain to begin at midnight

NEW YORK (AP) — The union representing U.S. dockworkers signaled that 45,000 members will walk off the job at midnight, kicking off a massive strike likely to shut down ports across the East and Gulf coasts. The coming work stoppage threatens to significantly curtail the nation’s supply chain. The strike by members of the International Longshoremen’s Association could cause 36 ports — which handle roughly half of the goods shipped into and out of the U.S. — to shutter operations. ILA confirmed over the weekend that its members would hit the picket lines at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. The union has continued to blame the United States Maritime Alliance, which represents the ports, for continuing to “to block the path” towards a contract agreement.

