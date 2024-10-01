Florida enacts tough law to get homeless off the streets, leaving cities and counties scrambling

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has a tough new law aimed at getting the homeless off the streets. Under a statute that took effect Tuesday, it is now illegal in Florida to sleep on sidewalks, in parks, on beaches or in other public spaces. The law requires counties and cities to enact ordinances to enforce the law and create programs aimed at getting the homeless off the street. If they don’t, starting Jan. 1 residents, businesses and the state can sue them. That has local officials worried they will be targeted by lawyers seeking fees. Localities also can set up outdoor camps where the homeless could live for a time.

