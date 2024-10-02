Javier Bardem on Gaza: ‘We cannot remain indifferent’ in call for hostage release and cease-fire

Javier Bardem was no longer comfortable being silent on Gaza. The Spanish actor spoke out about the Israeli-Hamas conflict upon accepting an award at the San Sebastian Film Festival last week. In his nuanced remarks, Bardem condemned the Oct. 7 attacks as well as the “massive punishment that the Palestinian population is enduring.” He called for an immediate cease-fire, Hamas’s release of hostages and for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Hamas leaders who ordered the Oct. 7 attacks to be judged by the International Criminal Court. It was imperative to say something, Bardem told The Associated Press in a recent interview.

