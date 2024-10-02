Prosecutors: Trump ‘resorted to crimes’ after losing 2020 election in failed bid to cling to power
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say in a newly unsealed court filing that Donald Trump “resorted to crimes” in a failed bid to cling to power after losing the 2020 election. The filing unsealed Wednesday argues that the former president is not entitled to immunity from prosecution. It was submitted by special counsel Jack Smith’s team following a Supreme Court opinion that conferred broad immunity on former presidents and narrowed the scope of the prosecution.