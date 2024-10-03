Elections have less impact on your 401(k) than you might think
AP Business Wire
NEW YORK (AP) — Much like annoying political TV ads, warnings that the U.S. presidential election could have big consequences for your 401(k) come back every four years. It raises anxiety, but remember: If your 401(k) is like many retirement savers’, with most invested in funds that track the S&P 500 other broad indexes, all the noise may not make much of a difference. Stocks tend to get shakier in the months leading up to Election Day. And afterward, the volatility tends to steady itself, regardless of which party wins the White House.