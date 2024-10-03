Italian family believes painting found in a dump in 1960s is a Picasso and seeks authentication

MILAN (AP) — An Italian family hopes to prove definitively that a painting discarded from a villa on Capri more than 60 years ago is a Picasso. They have been gathering scientific data to persuade Picasso’s estate administration in Paris to make the definitive call. The rolled-up canvas of a female figure was discovered in a pile of trash that a junk dealer was hired to discard in the early 1960s. It hung innocuously in the family living room and then restaurant in Pompei near Naples. Andrea Lo Russo believes a recent battery of tests carried out by a Swiss-based foundation finally offers proof. The Picasso Administration so far hasn’t responded to the family’s attempts to get authentication.

