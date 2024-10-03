Kosovo’s leader says Russia prevailing in Ukraine would threaten 25 years of peace in the Balkans

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister says that the Balkan region has enjoyed the greatest degree of peace, freedom and democracy in its history in the past 25 years. However, Albin Kurti said in an interview on Thursday that he believes the situation is fragile and could be reversed if Russia prevails in Ukraine and encourages Serbian expansion. Kurti, who has served as Kosovo’s leader since 2021, said it was important for the West to stand united in support of Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s aggression, arguing that a stronger Russia would embolden Serbia. He claimed that not only Kosovo, but also Bosnia, Montenegro and “perhaps North Macedonia” could be endangered by Serbia expansionist ambitions.

