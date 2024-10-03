Residents of landslide-stricken city in California to get financial help

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — As much as $10,000 will be distributed to some residents of a peninsula on the edge of Los Angeles where worsening landslides have damaged homes and led to utility shutoffs. The Rancho Palos Verdes City Council voted Tuesday to allocate nearly $3 million for direct relief to families a neighborhood facing landslide damage or a loss of power and gas services. The money will go to properties most directly affected by the land movement and the shutoffs. But many residents have said they are facing costs closer to $100,000 after the land shifted and left them scrambling to fortify foundations, switch to off-grid solar energy and convert natural gas lines to propane.

