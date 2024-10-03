Simone Biles’ post-Olympic tour is helping give men’s gymnastics a post-Olympic boost

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gymnastics star Simone Biles is giving the men’s side of the sport a welcome boost. Several members of the U.S. men’s Olympic team that captured bronze in Paris have joined Biles for her post-Olympic tour. Biles says the decision to include men was designed to show fans of the women’s side of the sport what the men’s side has to offer. Interest in men’s gymnastics is spiking after the Paris Games, which could use some help as support at the NCAA level wanes. The Gold Over America Tour runs through early November.

