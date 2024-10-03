Tesla issues 5th recall for the new Cybertruck within a year, the latest due to rearview camera

Tesla is recalling more than 27,000 Cybertrucks because the rearview camera image may not activate immediately after shifting into reverse, the fifth recall for the vehicle since it went on sale late last year. Tesla has released a free software upgrade to address the issue and owner notification letters are expected to be mailed Nov. 25. Tesla’s Cybertrucks have dealt with a series of recalls. In June there was a recall to fix problems with trim pieces that can come loose and front windshield wipers that can fail. An April recall deal with accelerator pedals that could get stuck.

