Toilet paper makers say US port strike isn’t causing shortages

Toilet paper makers say there’s no need to worry about shortages in the U.S. due to the ongoing port strike. The American Forest and Paper Association said Wednesday that it isn’t aware of a squeeze on Charmin deliveries from the strike. The trade association represents makers of toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels and other wood products. The group says it is speaking up after seeing reports on social media of consumers stocking up on toilet paper. It says approximately 85% of paper products used in the U.S. is made by U.S.-based producers. Members of the International Longshoremen’s Association went on strike Tuesday, impacting 36 ports on the East and Gulf coasts.

