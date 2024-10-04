California vineyard owner says he was fined $120K for providing free housing to his employee

A vineyard owner in California is suing a county after it fined him for allowing his longtime employee to live in an RV on his property. Santa Clara County says the man violated local zoning laws that ban anyone from living in an RV, even on private property. The owner says he owes the county more than $120,000 in fines over the alleged violations. But the county disputes that estimate. It says officials have made multiple offers to significantly cut fines if he removes the RV. The owner says the county should spend more time focusing on bigger issues.

